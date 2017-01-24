

cbauman@cadcam-e.com CCE's first major release of 2017 Packs a Punch EnSuite 2017 Announces Major Enhancements in first release of the New Year FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – (Jan 24, 2017) – CCE, a leading engineering software and services provider, announced the release of EnSuite 2017, its flagship CAD viewer, translator & engineering productivity toolkit. In the first major release of the New Year, EnSuite 2017 comes with several significant upgrades. The most significant of all is the support for latest versions of CAD software. EnSuite now views and translates files from SOLIDWORKS 2017, NX 11, CATIA V6 (3DEXPERIENCE) R2016x and Parasolid 29. With this, EnSuite now supports latest versions of all major 3D CAD systems. There were also some upgrades aimed specifically at users dealing with assemblies, small or large. EnSuite now allows users to show or hide bodies, and change visual attributes including color and transparency of bodies, in assembly context. This functionality was available for users only at the part level till now. This is especially useful while working with flexible sub-assemblies where users often try to isolate specific parts to analyze the impact of relative movement of individual parts of the subassembly within the context of the parent assembly. "We are excited about the new release of EnSuite and all the upgrades it brings with it. We know that having the ability to support the latest versions of all major 3D CAD systems is very important to EnSuite users," said Vinay Wagle, CCE’s VP of Sales and Marketing. EnSuite is stand-alone software, which is used to view and translate 3D CAD data and provides quick access to critical engineering information residing in CAD files, no matter which CAD system was used. EnSuite can be extensively utilized throughout the enterprise, with the benefits of minimal training, as well as elimination of costs associated with expensive CAD license purchases. The software works with all major 3D CAD formats, including CATIA V4, CATIA V5, CATIA V6, NX, Creo, SOLIDWORKS, ACIS, Parasolid, JT, CGR, STL, Solid Edge, 3D PDF, Rhino, IGES, and STEP. For additional information, please visit the EnSuite product page. About CCE: Incorporated in Michigan, CCE has more than 25 years of CAD/CAM/CAE software development experience, as well as an extensive background in related services. Since 1989, CCE’s focus in CAD technology & application development has spearheaded its mission to deliver customers value through innovative, disciplined, and communications-focused technology products and services. CCE has offices located in Farmington Hills, Michigan and Fort Lee, New Jersey. For more information on CCE’s products and services, visit www.cadcam-e.com. ###